Salt Lake City chef Ali Sabbah named James Beard Award finalist
Ali Sabbah, chef and owner of the Middle Eastern eatery Mazza in Salt Lake City, was named a James Beard Award finalist on Wednesday.
- Sabbah is competing for the best chef honor in the mountain region among four others in Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming.
Why it matters: The James Beard Foundation each year celebrates the top restaurants and culinary talent across the country. The honor could elevate a chef's profile or drive more foodies to an eatery.
Catch up quick: 11 Utah restaurants and chefs, including Sabbah, were named as 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists in January.
- What's next: Winners will be announced June 5.
