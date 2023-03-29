55 mins ago - Business

Salt Lake City chef Ali Sabbah named James Beard Award finalist

Kim Bojórquez
Ali Sabbah, chef and owner of the Middle Eastern eatery Mazza in Salt Lake City, was named a James Beard Award finalist on Wednesday.

  • Sabbah is competing for the best chef honor in the mountain region among four others in Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming.

Why it matters: The James Beard Foundation each year celebrates the top restaurants and culinary talent across the country. The honor could elevate a chef's profile or drive more foodies to an eatery.

Catch up quick: 11 Utah restaurants and chefs, including Sabbah, were named as 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists in January.

  • What's next: Winners will be announced June 5.
