Eleven Utah restaurants and chefs were named Wednesday as 2023 James Beard awards semifinalists.

Why it matters: Each year, the James Beard Foundation celebrates the top restaurants and chefs across the U.S. The honor could hype a chef's career or coax more foodies to an eatery.

Most of this year's Utah chefs and restaurants are based in Salt Lake City:

Outstanding chef — Mountain (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah):

What they're saying: "What these restaurants just have in common is that the owners are there working every single day," Michele Corigliano, executive director of the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association, told Axios. "They work so hard, and it really sets them apart."

Dee Brewer, executive director of the Downtown Alliance, said the city's fine-dining scene is growing along with its increasing population.

"Salt Lake City punches above its weight in food and beverage," he said. "People are constantly surprised and delighted by what they find here."

Zoom out: Despite the local acknowledgement, local restaurants are grappling with labor shortages, higher costs of goods and the scarcity of products, Melva Stine, president and CEO of the Utah Restaurant Association, told Axios.

What's next: Winners will be announced June 5.