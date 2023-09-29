Salt Lake City weekend events | Sept. 29–30
Fall is in full swing, and there's lots to do this weekend in and around Salt Lake City.
One last toast
Curiosity, Salt Lake's non-alcoholic cocktail bar is closing its doors Saturday, the owner announced Wednesday on Instagram.
- The closure is due to financial challenges and family health problems, the owner said.
- "Come in for a last drink this week, and cheers to everything curiosity has been."
When: Curiosity is open 11am–8pm Friday and Saturday.
Where: 145 E. 900 South
Cost: Cocktails start at $9
Lewis Black
The star comedian is playing Salt Lake City on Friday.
- Tickets are running low, but a few dozen are still available.
When: 8pm
Where: Eccles Theater
Tickets: $45–$55
Templin Family Oktoberfest
Grab a stein and drink up at Templin Family Brewing's Oktoberfest, with games, Bavarian food and lots of beer.
- Of note: The brewery is celebrating recent big wins at beer festivals.
When: 1–9pm Saturday
Where: 936 S. 300 West
Cost: $40 general admission or $125 VIP
Frida Fiesta
Celebrate the artistic mastery of Frida Khalo with crafts, vendors, dancers, food and games — including a look-alike contest.
Where: The Gateway
When: 4–9pm Saturday, with a 21+ afterparty at Flanker until 1am
Admission: Free
Classic Cars
The Midvale Main Street Car Show is back with a market, music, food trucks and more than 150 cars. Aah-OOOH-gah!
When: 11am–6pm Saturday
Admission: Free
Afro Utah Festival
Be wowed by dancers and join in while you listen to jazz, hip hop, reggae, afrobeats and more.
Where: Gallivan Center
When: 1–7pm Saturday
Admission: Free
Fall fun
- Check our fall foliage forecast and pick one of our favorite drives or hikes to see the autumn leaves.
- Downtown's nightlife is pouring into Main Street for a weekly free party.
- Witchfest 2023 is underway at Gardner Village. Parking is $7 to meet lots of costumed characters, take in the decorations and join activities in the shops.
