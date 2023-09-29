1 hour ago - Things to Do

Salt Lake City weekend events | Sept. 29–30

Erin Alberty
Fall is in full swing, and there's lots to do this weekend in and around Salt Lake City.

One last toast

Curiosity, Salt Lake's non-alcoholic cocktail bar is closing its doors Saturday, the owner announced Wednesday on Instagram.

  • The closure is due to financial challenges and family health problems, the owner said.
  • "Come in for a last drink this week, and cheers to everything curiosity has been."

When: Curiosity is open 11am–8pm Friday and Saturday.

Where: 145 E. 900 South

Cost: Cocktails start at $9

Lewis Black

The star comedian is playing Salt Lake City on Friday.

  • Tickets are running low, but a few dozen are still available.

When: 8pm

Where: Eccles Theater

Tickets: $45–$55

Templin Family Oktoberfest

Grab a stein and drink up at Templin Family Brewing's Oktoberfest, with games, Bavarian food and lots of beer.

When: 1–9pm Saturday

Where: 936 S. 300 West

Cost: $40 general admission or $125 VIP

Frida Fiesta

Celebrate the artistic mastery of Frida Khalo with crafts, vendors, dancers, food and games — including a look-alike contest.

Where: The Gateway

When: 4–9pm Saturday, with a 21+ afterparty at Flanker until 1am

Admission: Free

Classic Cars

The Midvale Main Street Car Show is back with a market, music, food trucks and more than 150 cars. Aah-OOOH-gah!

When: 11am–6pm Saturday

Admission: Free

Afro Utah Festival

Be wowed by dancers and join in while you listen to jazz, hip hop, reggae, afrobeats and more.

Where: Gallivan Center

When: 1–7pm Saturday

Admission: Free

Fall fun

