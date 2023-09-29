Share on email (opens in new window)

Fall is in full swing, and there's lots to do this weekend in and around Salt Lake City.

One last toast

Curiosity, Salt Lake's non-alcoholic cocktail bar is closing its doors Saturday, the owner announced Wednesday on Instagram.

The closure is due to financial challenges and family health problems, the owner said.

"Come in for a last drink this week, and cheers to everything curiosity has been."

When: Curiosity is open 11am–8pm Friday and Saturday.

Where: 145 E. 900 South

Cost: Cocktails start at $9

The star comedian is playing Salt Lake City on Friday.

Tickets are running low, but a few dozen are still available.

When: 8pm

Where: Eccles Theater

Tickets: $45–$55

Grab a stein and drink up at Templin Family Brewing's Oktoberfest, with games, Bavarian food and lots of beer.

Of note: The brewery is celebrating recent big wins at beer festivals.

When: 1–9pm Saturday

Where: 936 S. 300 West

Cost: $40 general admission or $125 VIP

Celebrate the artistic mastery of Frida Khalo with crafts, vendors, dancers, food and games — including a look-alike contest.

Where: The Gateway

When: 4–9pm Saturday, with a 21+ afterparty at Flanker until 1am

Admission: Free

The Midvale Main Street Car Show is back with a market, music, food trucks and more than 150 cars. Aah-OOOH-gah!

When: 11am–6pm Saturday

Admission: Free

Be wowed by dancers and join in while you listen to jazz, hip hop, reggae, afrobeats and more.

Where: Gallivan Center

When: 1–7pm Saturday

Admission: Free

Fall fun