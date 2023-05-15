Share on email (opens in new window)

Utah breweries won four awards in one of the world's most prestigious beer competitions.

State of beer: The breweries brought home medals last Wednesday in the World Beer Cup competition — often dubbed the "Olympics of Beer."

Templin Family Brewing (aka TF Brewing) won gold for its Templin Family Squirrel! Beer in the juicy or hazy strong pale ale category, and its Triple Brett won silver for Brett beers.

Uinta Brewing got silver among American-style cream ales for its Was Angeles Craft Lager.

Grid City Beer Works took home the bronze in the English-style brown ale category.

By the numbers: The competition featured more than 10,000 beers submitted by 2,376 breweries from 51 countries.