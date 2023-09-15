Share on email (opens in new window)

Salt Lake City's Main Street will once again become a pedestrian-only promenade on weekends — now with mini golf!

What's happening: Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 1am through Oct. 28 for the four blocks south of Temple Square.

Live performers, games and other entertainment will fill the street, and eateries can expand into sidewalk cafés.

Of note: The free entertainment is expanding, with:

A pop-up park for live music and yoga near Gallivan Plaza;

A "silent disco" in a shipping container;

A mini golf course "cascading down Main Street," according to the planners of Open Streets — the city's name for the periodic traffic closures.

What's next: This weekend brings:

A scavenger hunt of puzzles and riddles — with prizes;

Hip-Hop Night on Friday at the silent Disco Box;

The Rock 'n' Ribs festival on Saturday at the Gallivan.

Why it matters: The success of previous "Open Streets" nights prompted Mayor Erin Mendenhall to propose permanently blocking cars from that section of Main to create an entertainment plaza downtown.

The big picture: Salt Lake's downtown has seen a far better recovery than any other U.S. city since the pandemic began, according to cell phone data that measures the number of people out and about.

Erin's thought bubble: Fall is a waaaay nicer time for this than summer.

The last time I joined the Open Streets party, it was so fun — but the weather was bonkers hot, and it felt like the sun would never set.

Please, can't we just dump daylight saving time?

