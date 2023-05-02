SLC's pop-up park will feature beer garden, food trucks and music
Salt Lake City leaders unveiled a temporary downtown park on Monday that will feature food trucks, live music and a beer garden.
State of play: The pop-up park — on 200 East between 300 South and 400 South — is the first step in the city's long-term plan to create a 5.5-mile linear park network, dubbed the "Green Loop" that could potentially span up to 60 acres.
- For the next six weeks, city officials will survey visitors to determine what a more permanent installation could look like on the block.
Meanwhile, the city has plans to turn a section of Main Street into a pedestrian corridor in hopes of drawing more visitors and boosting the local economy.
Why it matters: As Salt Lake City's downtown residential population is expected to double in the years ahead, community members want to carve out more green spaces.
- "We're very excited to see this experiment play out. We will be taking advantage of it," said Tom Merrill, a member of the Downtown Community Council, who lives two blocks from the pop-up.
- During a Monday news conference, Mayor Erin Mendenhall noted residents are moving downtown at a faster pace than in other parts of the city.
What they're saying: "We're experimenting with this temporary downtown forest that will incorporate walking, cycling and just hanging out in the downtown street," Mendenhall said.
The intrigue: The space features nearly 200 trees in soil bags, seating and a badminton court.
- A small stage will be set up for concerts every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7pm.
- Food trucks will park there on weekdays during lunch hours.
- The space will also include a beer garden on Saturdays from 5 to 9:30pm, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend.
Of note: Cars will still be able to travel through the park on 200 East, with one lane open each way instead of two.
- The park will remain open through June 11.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.