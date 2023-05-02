Salt Lake City leaders unveiled a temporary downtown park on Monday that will feature food trucks, live music and a beer garden.

State of play: The pop-up park — on 200 East between 300 South and 400 South — is the first step in the city's long-term plan to create a 5.5-mile linear park network, dubbed the "Green Loop" that could potentially span up to 60 acres.

For the next six weeks, city officials will survey visitors to determine what a more permanent installation could look like on the block.

Meanwhile, the city has plans to turn a section of Main Street into a pedestrian corridor in hopes of drawing more visitors and boosting the local economy.

Why it matters: As Salt Lake City's downtown residential population is expected to double in the years ahead, community members want to carve out more green spaces.

"We're very excited to see this experiment play out. We will be taking advantage of it," said Tom Merrill, a member of the Downtown Community Council, who lives two blocks from the pop-up.

During a Monday news conference, Mayor Erin Mendenhall noted residents are moving downtown at a faster pace than in other parts of the city.

What they're saying: "We're experimenting with this temporary downtown forest that will incorporate walking, cycling and just hanging out in the downtown street," Mendenhall said.

Badminton court. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

The intrigue: The space features nearly 200 trees in soil bags, seating and a badminton court.

A small stage will be set up for concerts every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7pm.

Food trucks will park there on weekdays during lunch hours.

The space will also include a beer garden on Saturdays from 5 to 9:30pm, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend.

Of note: Cars will still be able to travel through the park on 200 East, with one lane open each way instead of two.