SLC's pop-up park will feature beer garden, food trucks and music

Erin Alberty

Temporary park on 200 East. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Salt Lake City leaders unveiled a temporary downtown park on Monday that will feature food trucks, live music and a beer garden.

State of play: The pop-up park — on 200 East between 300 South and 400 South — is the first step in the city's long-term plan to create a 5.5-mile linear park network, dubbed the "Green Loop" that could potentially span up to 60 acres.

  • For the next six weeks, city officials will survey visitors to determine what a more permanent installation could look like on the block.

Meanwhile, the city has plans to turn a section of Main Street into a pedestrian corridor in hopes of drawing more visitors and boosting the local economy.

Why it matters: As Salt Lake City's downtown residential population is expected to double in the years ahead, community members want to carve out more green spaces.

  • "We're very excited to see this experiment play out. We will be taking advantage of it," said Tom Merrill, a member of the Downtown Community Council, who lives two blocks from the pop-up.
  • During a Monday news conference, Mayor Erin Mendenhall noted residents are moving downtown at a faster pace than in other parts of the city.

What they're saying: "We're experimenting with this temporary downtown forest that will incorporate walking, cycling and just hanging out in the downtown street," Mendenhall said.

Badminton court. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

The intrigue: The space features nearly 200 trees in soil bags, seating and a badminton court.

  • A small stage will be set up for concerts every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7pm.
  • Food trucks will park there on weekdays during lunch hours.
  • The space will also include a beer garden on Saturdays from 5 to 9:30pm, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend.

Of note: Cars will still be able to travel through the park on 200 East, with one lane open each way instead of two.

  • The park will remain open through June 11.
