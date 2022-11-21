Utah's non-alcoholic cocktails are more grown-up than you think

A juicy Luxardo cherry bobs on the surface of a non-alcoholic Nightcap Old Fashioned at Curious. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

I finally made my way to Curious, Salt Lake City's new non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop, which opened in May at 145 E. 900 South.

Those of you who know me realize that the phrase "zero proof" is not exactly my siren song.

But the place was hopping on a Thursday night, and I can't resist a crowd!

What I found: A robust menu of mixed drinks, non-alcoholic wines and boozeless beers, in a cafe-like venue.

Adults were talking about work and relationships, and the servers had tattoos and a bit of friendly sass. Like any other bar.

Details: The cocktails I tried were not syrupy sweet. Do not mistake this for a soda-mixing outfit.

The Nightcap Old Fashioned was my favorite, with a light herbal taste in the "elixir" and a couple of bitters mixed in.

Cost: $10-$12 per cocktail. I know what you're thinking: "That's as much as an alcoholic cocktail!"

Yes, but: The ingredients are high-end. The Nightcap elixir runs almost $40 per bottle online, and the fixins (Luxardo cherries, etc.) are in line with any other upscale bar.

Context: Booze-free bars have been around for years in lots of cities, serving lots of target markets — from customers in recovery to wellness enthusiasts to people who would otherwise be in a cafe.