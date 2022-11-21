Utah's non-alcoholic cocktails are more grown-up than you think
I finally made my way to Curious, Salt Lake City's new non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop, which opened in May at 145 E. 900 South.
- Those of you who know me realize that the phrase "zero proof" is not exactly my siren song.
- But the place was hopping on a Thursday night, and I can't resist a crowd!
What I found: A robust menu of mixed drinks, non-alcoholic wines and boozeless beers, in a cafe-like venue.
- Adults were talking about work and relationships, and the servers had tattoos and a bit of friendly sass. Like any other bar.
Details: The cocktails I tried were not syrupy sweet. Do not mistake this for a soda-mixing outfit.
- The Nightcap Old Fashioned was my favorite, with a light herbal taste in the "elixir" and a couple of bitters mixed in.
Cost: $10-$12 per cocktail. I know what you're thinking: "That's as much as an alcoholic cocktail!"
- Yes, but: The ingredients are high-end. The Nightcap elixir runs almost $40 per bottle online, and the fixins (Luxardo cherries, etc.) are in line with any other upscale bar.
Context: Booze-free bars have been around for years in lots of cities, serving lots of target markets — from customers in recovery to wellness enthusiasts to people who would otherwise be in a cafe.
