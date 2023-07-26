Share on email (opens in new window)

A juicy Luxardo cherry bobs on the surface of a non-alcoholic Nightcap Old Fashioned at Curiosity. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

A zero-proof bar that opened last year in Salt Lake City is at risk of closing, its owner says, after recent road construction led to a sharp drop in business.

What's happening: Curiosity, a non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop at 145 E. 900 South, is crowdfunding to keep its doors open, according to a Go Fund Me posted late last week by owner Raegan Plewe.

"Due to the construction in front of our shop the last few months, our sales have decreased significantly, and we can no longer continue to self-fund the project," Plewe wrote.

Why it matters: Curiosity has been ranked among the nation's best zero-proof bars and bottle shops.

It made waves as an epicurean resource for recovery communities, Utah's many religious non-drinkers and folks who just want a break from the booze.

Catch up quick: Various segments of 900 South have been under reconstruction since 2021.

The stretch from State Street to 200 East was supposed to be affected from November 2022 to May, but work is taking longer than expected because crews encountered old trolley rails and beams, the city's website states.

The latest: As of Tuesday afternoon, the crowd-funding campaign had collected about $7,600 of a $30,000 goal.