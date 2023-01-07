It's easier than ever to have a Dry January

If you're giving Dry January a shot in 2023, there still may be a watering hole for you.

Why it matters: Spaces traditionally focused on alcohol — like bars and bottle shops — are increasingly giving up booze, instead offering high-quality non-alcoholic alternatives to make New Year's resolutions that much easier to achieve.

State of play: While Gallup polling shows that the percentage of U.S. adults who drink has held steady around 63% for years, Americans are consuming fewer drinks per week than at any point since 2000.

Young people are increasingly choosing to pursue a "sober-curious" lifestyle by limiting their alcohol intake for health and wellness reasons, instead of due to dependency, Axios' Erica Pandey reports.

The big picture: Even government agencies are taking notice of the trend.

Virginia's state alcohol board is running an ad campaign for the first time ever this month to encourage people to drink less with deals on non-alcoholic or lower-alcohol beverages.

4 places making "sober-curious" easier in 2023

Bar: Salt Lake City's Curiosity is a zero-proof bar (and bottle shop!) where a mixed drink will run you about $11. It features a huge selection of non-alcoholic wines and beers as well.

If that price makes you balk, remember the ingredients are high-end. The Nightcap elixir runs almost $40 per bottle online, and the flourishes (Luxardo cherries, etc.) are in line with any other upscale bar.

Bottle shop: Minneapolis' Marigold is a comfortable, boutique-like space with no alcohol involved. It sells a non-alcoholic version of just about every liquor store staple: tequila, wine, cocktail mixtures, beer, you name it.

Prices vary, but most are comparable to what you would pay for a mid-range alcoholic version. Wines are $25-$35 and spirits start at $30.

Festival: Charlotte's Counterculture Club is holding an alcohol-free festival later this month with drinks, live music, panels and yoga to celebrate a healthier lifestyle — purposely timed to bring in folks celebrating Dry January.

"Our mission is really to just challenge that mainstream idea that alcohol is necessary for a fun full life," club founder Molly Ruggere tells Axios.

THC-focused: Minneapolis' Trail Magic Taproom is Minnesota's first THC taproom, catering to those who want to skip the alcohol but still desire a buzz as more and more states move to legalize marijuana.

It comes after the state green-lit edibles last year and offers 30+ drinks, including seltzers, kombuchas and Arnold Palmers, all clocking in at under 5mg of THC each.

Axios' Erin Alberty, Laura Barrero, Audrey Kennedy and Ned Oliver contributed to this story.

