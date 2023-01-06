2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Virginia ABC's no — or low — drinking campaign

Karri Peifer
For the first time ever, the state alcohol board is running an ad campaign urging Virginians not to drink — or at least to drink less this month.

Why it matters: Nearly 17% of Virginians reported excessive drinking in 2021, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The "Sip Responsibly" campaign launched Jan. 1 in honor of Dry January, the 10-year-old movement started by a British charity to encourage alcohol abstinence for the month.

Virginia ABC's campaign includes alcohol-free cocktail recipes, facts about alcohol and its effects and month-long deals on booze-free or lower alcohol content beverages.

  • Seedlip Grove — an alcohol-free spirit — will be 20% off for ABC's "Spirited Thursday" deal on Jan. 19.
