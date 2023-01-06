Virginia ABC's no — or low — drinking campaign

For the first time ever, the state alcohol board is running an ad campaign urging Virginians not to drink — or at least to drink less this month.

Why it matters: Nearly 17% of Virginians reported excessive drinking in 2021, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The "Sip Responsibly" campaign launched Jan. 1 in honor of Dry January, the 10-year-old movement started by a British charity to encourage alcohol abstinence for the month.

Virginia ABC's campaign includes alcohol-free cocktail recipes, facts about alcohol and its effects and month-long deals on booze-free or lower alcohol content beverages.