Minneapolis' new bottle shop skips the alcohol

Audrey Kennedy

Marigold stocks nonalcoholic wine, spirits, aperitifs, cocktails and beer. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Dry January may have just begun, but a new nonalcoholic bottle shop in Minneapolis is tapping into the sober-curious movement all year long.

Driving the news: After cutting out alcohol herself over two years ago, Honeycomb salon owner Erin Flavin recently opened Marigold, a retail shop in Kingfield exclusively selling nonalcoholic (NA) liquors, wines and spirits for anyone interested in reducing or eliminating their alcohol intake.

Why it matters: Though the sober-curious movement and NA cocktails are growing in popularity, the beverages are often sold in places that also sell alcohol, like liquor stores or bars.

  • Marigold’s is a comfortable, sober-friendly, boutique-like space with no alcohol involved.

What to expect: The bright and cheery shop sells an NA version of almost every liquor store staple, including spirits like tequila, wine, cocktail mixtures and beer.

  • Prices vary, but most are comparable to what you would pay for a mid-range alcoholic version; wines are $25-$35 and spirits start at $30.

The intrigue: Half the store is dedicated to now-legal THC products, including over 60 different drinks and locally-made gummies.

  • "Sobriety is a spectrum. We wanted to offer options for people that might be interested in cutting back and trying a THC alternative," Flavin tells Axios.

What we tried: I sampled an NA tequila and an NA gin. Both were similar to the real thing, but a little sweeter and without the sharp alcohol aftertaste.

📍Visit: 3506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. Open Monday-Saturday, 12pm-6pm.

Check out our tour of Marigold on Instagram.

