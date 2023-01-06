Dry January may have just begun, but a new nonalcoholic bottle shop in Minneapolis is tapping into the sober-curious movement all year long.

Driving the news: After cutting out alcohol herself over two years ago, Honeycomb salon owner Erin Flavin recently opened Marigold, a retail shop in Kingfield exclusively selling nonalcoholic (NA) liquors, wines and spirits for anyone interested in reducing or eliminating their alcohol intake.

Why it matters: Though the sober-curious movement and NA cocktails are growing in popularity, the beverages are often sold in places that also sell alcohol, like liquor stores or bars.

Marigold’s is a comfortable, sober-friendly, boutique-like space with no alcohol involved.

What to expect: The bright and cheery shop sells an NA version of almost every liquor store staple, including spirits like tequila, wine, cocktail mixtures and beer.

Prices vary, but most are comparable to what you would pay for a mid-range alcoholic version; wines are $25-$35 and spirits start at $30.

The intrigue: Half the store is dedicated to now-legal THC products, including over 60 different drinks and locally-made gummies.

"Sobriety is a spectrum. We wanted to offer options for people that might be interested in cutting back and trying a THC alternative," Flavin tells Axios.

What we tried: I sampled an NA tequila and an NA gin. Both were similar to the real thing, but a little sweeter and without the sharp alcohol aftertaste.

📍Visit: 3506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. Open Monday-Saturday, 12pm-6pm.

