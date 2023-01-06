Minneapolis' new bottle shop skips the alcohol
Dry January may have just begun, but a new nonalcoholic bottle shop in Minneapolis is tapping into the sober-curious movement all year long.
Driving the news: After cutting out alcohol herself over two years ago, Honeycomb salon owner Erin Flavin recently opened Marigold, a retail shop in Kingfield exclusively selling nonalcoholic (NA) liquors, wines and spirits for anyone interested in reducing or eliminating their alcohol intake.
Why it matters: Though the sober-curious movement and NA cocktails are growing in popularity, the beverages are often sold in places that also sell alcohol, like liquor stores or bars.
- Marigold’s is a comfortable, sober-friendly, boutique-like space with no alcohol involved.
What to expect: The bright and cheery shop sells an NA version of almost every liquor store staple, including spirits like tequila, wine, cocktail mixtures and beer.
- Prices vary, but most are comparable to what you would pay for a mid-range alcoholic version; wines are $25-$35 and spirits start at $30.
The intrigue: Half the store is dedicated to now-legal THC products, including over 60 different drinks and locally-made gummies.
- "Sobriety is a spectrum. We wanted to offer options for people that might be interested in cutting back and trying a THC alternative," Flavin tells Axios.
What we tried: I sampled an NA tequila and an NA gin. Both were similar to the real thing, but a little sweeter and without the sharp alcohol aftertaste.
📍Visit: 3506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. Open Monday-Saturday, 12pm-6pm.
