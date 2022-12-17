Some of the drinks I tried at the THC taproom. Photo: Audrey Kennedy

👋🏻 Hi, Audrey here!

Trail Magic Taproom, a pop-up taproom serving the now-legal THC-infused drinks, opened its doors in Minneapolis on Dec. 15.

Driving the news: As someone who has never consumed a THC-infused drink, I had to stop by and review ... for journalism.

What to know: The 30+ drinks available are mostly served in cans, not on tap. All are under 5mg each, but visitors can order another once they finish their drink.

A quick disclaimer: I tried samples of the drinks to taste flavors, not test their strength. I can't speak to the potency or how each high might affect you.

I was also able to review more samples than the average visitor. But, some vendors will offer free samples throughout the day.

What I found: There's something for almost everyone. Trail Magic Taproom offers seltzers, kombuchas, Arnold Palmers and more drinks of varying strength. Prices start at $8.

What I'd recommend: Start with a lower dose, sip slowly and walk around a bit before you order another drink.

I won't lie — by sample six or so, I was having a great time. The moving sand tables are really mesmerizing.

Overall: A THC taproom is a cool new concept, but know your limits. The drinks are also available to-go.

🧠 Be smart: Make sure you have a safe ride home!

Visit: 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis. Inside the new Būch Fermentary & Taproom.

Open 12pm-10pm today, 12pm-6pm tomorrow.

Plus: My favorite drinks

I "only" sampled about 10 THC-infused beverages during my visit, but I tried just about every variety. Here are my thoughts.

💚 Loved

Trail Magic's Berry Basil, a sweet juice-like beverage. I would drink it even without the THC.

Trail Magic's Half and Half, which is basically an Arnold Palmer. Tasted like lemonade.

👍 Liked

BŪCH's Dragonfruit açaí, a THC kombucha. Sweet and fruity.

Indeed's High Fiver, a citrus sparkling drink. Fresh and light.

🤷️ Not for me