I tried Minnesota's first THC taproom
👋🏻 Hi, Audrey here!
Trail Magic Taproom, a pop-up taproom serving the now-legal THC-infused drinks, opened its doors in Minneapolis on Dec. 15.
Driving the news: As someone who has never consumed a THC-infused drink, I had to stop by and review ... for journalism.
What to know: The 30+ drinks available are mostly served in cans, not on tap. All are under 5mg each, but visitors can order another once they finish their drink.
A quick disclaimer: I tried samples of the drinks to taste flavors, not test their strength. I can't speak to the potency or how each high might affect you.
- I was also able to review more samples than the average visitor. But, some vendors will offer free samples throughout the day.
What I found: There's something for almost everyone. Trail Magic Taproom offers seltzers, kombuchas, Arnold Palmers and more drinks of varying strength. Prices start at $8.
What I'd recommend: Start with a lower dose, sip slowly and walk around a bit before you order another drink.
- I won't lie — by sample six or so, I was having a great time. The moving sand tables are really mesmerizing.
Overall: A THC taproom is a cool new concept, but know your limits. The drinks are also available to-go.
🧠 Be smart: Make sure you have a safe ride home!
Visit: 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis. Inside the new Būch Fermentary & Taproom.
- Open 12pm-10pm today, 12pm-6pm tomorrow.
Plus: My favorite drinks
I "only" sampled about 10 THC-infused beverages during my visit, but I tried just about every variety. Here are my thoughts.
💚 Loved
- Trail Magic's Berry Basil, a sweet juice-like beverage. I would drink it even without the THC.
- Trail Magic's Half and Half, which is basically an Arnold Palmer. Tasted like lemonade.
👍 Liked
- BŪCH's Dragonfruit açaí, a THC kombucha. Sweet and fruity.
- Indeed's High Fiver, a citrus sparkling drink. Fresh and light.
🤷️ Not for me
