Three places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are three places to try the trending drinks.

What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol.

🍋 Indeed Brewing: The “Two Good” has 2 milligrams of THC and 2 milligrams of CBD, a hemp-derived ingredient that doesn’t get you high.

The lavender lemon sparkling drink is available at the taproom now, but only to-go.

🍎 Minneapolis Cider Company: "Trail Magic," a seltzer with “hop water” and berry basil flavors, contains 3 milligrams of THC.

Find the cans at the taproom and in liquor stores now around the Twin Cities.

🍍 Wild Mind Ales: For those looking to try a full dose, the “WLD WTR Infusions” is a pineapple, orange and cherry sparkling water with 5 milligrams of THC.