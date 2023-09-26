Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Templin Family Brewing of Salt Lake City accepts a GABF medal at the awards ceremony on Saturday in Denver. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Four Utah breweries won medals this weekend at the Great American Beer Festival, the United States' premier beer contest.

Templin Family Brewing won silver for its Munich-style Helles.

Proper Brewing Co.'s Steamy Wonder earned silver in rye beers.

Uinta Brewing's Goldenspike Hefeweizen scored a bronze in American wheat beers.

Silver Reef Brewing in St. George won bronze in German dark lagers for its Black Hill.

The intrigue: All of Utah's winning beers are different from those honored at the World Beer Cup in May.