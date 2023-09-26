2 hours ago - News
Utah's medal-winning beers
Four Utah breweries won medals this weekend at the Great American Beer Festival, the United States' premier beer contest.
- Templin Family Brewing won silver for its Munich-style Helles.
- Proper Brewing Co.'s Steamy Wonder earned silver in rye beers.
- Uinta Brewing's Goldenspike Hefeweizen scored a bronze in American wheat beers.
- Silver Reef Brewing in St. George won bronze in German dark lagers for its Black Hill.
The intrigue: All of Utah's winning beers are different from those honored at the World Beer Cup in May.
- That means you have lots of winners to choose from.
