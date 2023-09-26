2 hours ago - News

Utah's medal-winning beers

Kim Bojórquez

Templin Family Brewing of Salt Lake City accepts a GABF medal at the awards ceremony on Saturday in Denver. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Four Utah breweries won medals this weekend at the Great American Beer Festival, the United States' premier beer contest.

  • Templin Family Brewing won silver for its Munich-style Helles.
  • Proper Brewing Co.'s Steamy Wonder earned silver in rye beers.
  • Uinta Brewing's Goldenspike Hefeweizen scored a bronze in American wheat beers.
  • Silver Reef Brewing in St. George won bronze in German dark lagers for its Black Hill.

The intrigue: All of Utah's winning beers are different from those honored at the World Beer Cup in May.

  • That means you have lots of winners to choose from.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more