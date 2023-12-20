1 hour ago - News

2023 was a year of firsts in Richmond

headshot
Illustration of the Richmond skyline with word balloons filled with exclamation points popping up across it from left to right.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

2023 wasn't just a year of casino referendum redos and porn hacks. It was also a time of firsts for the River City.

This year Richmond saw its first:

🙌 Official 804 Day — a whole Aug. 4 officially dedicated to celebrating Richmond every year, which henceforth will apparently include an annual festival and awesome 804-inspired discounts from local businesses.

🍔 Shake Shack! We finally got one — and were reminded that it is, in fact, just a fast-food chain. Albeit a damn delicious one.

🎸 A big-deal headliner, Coachella-esque music festival with Iron Blossom.

🍆 Hustler Hollywood and with it, Richmond also got its first Pizza Hut-to-porn-shop conversion and mural of Hustler founder Larry Flynt (it's in the back left of the store, next to the phallic straws).

⛽️ Sheetz in the city.

🛼 Outdoor skating rink, open and free for all to use in Northside's Hotchkiss Park.

🍗 Royal Farms, a Maryland convenience store chain known for its stellar fried chicken, though Ned was remains a Lee's loyalist for chicken and WaWa for life for general dining.

👽 Alien invasion preparedness report. And we are the readiest state in the nation, says NJCasino.com.

🐓 And finally, our first farm animal airport parking deck invasion — via chicken little Mable and chicken large Henritta. We weren't at all prepared for that one, but we survived just fine. Flourished, even.

Richmondpostcard

