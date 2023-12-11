Richmond's new 686 area code could start in February

It's happening. Richmond's new 686 area code could start being assigned early next year — possibly as soon as Feb. 1, a spokesperson for the State Corporation Commission tells Axios.

Why it matters: If you're planning on gifting someone a new phone for Christmas, you should register it and lock down that new number ASAP to secure an 804 code.

Yes, but: "The new area code will not be assigned until the 804 area code is exhausted. The State Corporation Commission has no way of knowing when that might be," spokesperson Andy Farmer tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The SCC announced last year that the 804 was running out of numbers and the region would need a new area code to accommodate all the cell phones, landlines and fax numbers clogging the lines.

The Richmond region was assigned 686 to join 804 as the digits covering the area from Petersburg to King William — and even the Northern Neck.

Worth noting: When addressing what's called "area code exhaust," the SCC has the option of splitting off part of a region to free up numbers.

It could have, for example, booted the Northern Neck and Westmoreland County off 804 to create bandwidth.

But, but but: That option apparently costs more, could negatively impact affected businesses and would create a huge headache for the folks who live there.