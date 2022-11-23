58 mins ago - News

Richmond's new area code is 686

Karri Peifer
Illustration of a hand with a megaphone coming out from a mobile phone screen.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's official — 686 is the new area code for the Richmond area, joining 804.

Driving the news: The State Corporation Commission announced the approved new code Tuesday afternoon, and it will be assigned to new numbers beginning in 2024 or whenever 804 runs out.

Catch up fast: The 804 is expected to be out of numbers by mid-2024, Axios previously reported, and the SCC began the process this summer of getting a new code.

  • 804 has been the Richmond area code since 1973. Prior to that, it was 703.

What's next: Anyone who gets a new phone number beginning sometime in 2024 will have a new 686 preface.

Of note: Existing 804 customers will keep their 804 number, and 686 is expected to last 32 years, per the SCC.

  • So save the date now for 2054 so we can complain about this again then.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more