Richmond's new area code is 686

It's official — 686 is the new area code for the Richmond area, joining 804.

Driving the news: The State Corporation Commission announced the approved new code Tuesday afternoon, and it will be assigned to new numbers beginning in 2024 or whenever 804 runs out.

The 804 covers all of the Richmond region, from Petersburg to King William, plus, inexplicably, the Northern Neck.

Catch up fast: The 804 is expected to be out of numbers by mid-2024, Axios previously reported, and the SCC began the process this summer of getting a new code.

804 has been the Richmond area code since 1973. Prior to that, it was 703.

What's next: Anyone who gets a new phone number beginning sometime in 2024 will have a new 686 preface.

Of note: Existing 804 customers will keep their 804 number, and 686 is expected to last 32 years, per the SCC.