Why Virginia could fare well in an alien invasion
No state is better positioned to fend off an alien invasion than Virginia.
What's happening: Another dubious data analysis, this time courtesy of an online casino in New Jersey, NJ Casino.
Yes, but: The reasoning behind this one strikes us as solid.
Details: The state has a strong military presence (more per-capita than any other state), a lot of law enforcement officials and a higher-than-average number of caves and forests to hide in, per the Free-Lance Star.
- The paper also notes that Virginia is home to the U.S. Space Force's 19th Space Defense Squadron, which … who knew?
Zoom out: Georgia, Massachusetts and New York came in just behind us for space invasion preparedness.
- Nevada ranked last.
