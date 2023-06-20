Why Virginia could fare well in an alien invasion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

No state is better positioned to fend off an alien invasion than Virginia.

What's happening: Another dubious data analysis, this time courtesy of an online casino in New Jersey, NJ Casino.

Yes, but: The reasoning behind this one strikes us as solid.

Details: The state has a strong military presence (more per-capita than any other state), a lot of law enforcement officials and a higher-than-average number of caves and forests to hide in, per the Free-Lance Star.

The paper also notes that Virginia is home to the U.S. Space Force's 19th Space Defense Squadron, which … who knew?

Zoom out: Georgia, Massachusetts and New York came in just behind us for space invasion preparedness.