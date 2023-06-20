7 hours ago - News

Why Virginia could fare well in an alien invasion

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a UFO reflected in a telescope.

Illustration: Victoria Ellis/Axios

No state is better positioned to fend off an alien invasion than Virginia.

What's happening: Another dubious data analysis, this time courtesy of an online casino in New Jersey, NJ Casino.

Yes, but: The reasoning behind this one strikes us as solid.

Details: The state has a strong military presence (more per-capita than any other state), a lot of law enforcement officials and a higher-than-average number of caves and forests to hide in, per the Free-Lance Star.

Zoom out: Georgia, Massachusetts and New York came in just behind us for space invasion preparedness.

  • Nevada ranked last.
