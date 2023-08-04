Share on email (opens in new window)

The inaugural 804 Day: Richmond's Biggest Block Party is today. Image: Courtesy of 804 Day

Richmond is finally getting serious about celebrating its area code and all things local along with it.

What's happening: The inaugural 804 Day: Richmond's Biggest Block Party takes place today, Aug. 4, in Shockoe Bottom, in and around 17th Street Market, from 4-9pm.

Why it matters: This is the first official celebration of 804 Day, which has been unofficially recognized for years, generally with day-of promotions and deals from local businesses.

Mayor Stoney is expected to make a proclamation to make the whole day official-official, organizers tell Axios.

The city parks department came up with the idea to do a big 804 Day event and partnered with Shockoe Records to make it a reality, Style Weekly reported.

Zoom in: The free event features 17 local bands across three stages, local food and beer food trucks, other vendors and a kids zone.

If you're looking for a proper sit-down meal, the restaurants along the market will be open, along with their patios, and some are also selling cocktails to go.

Event map. Image: Courtesy of 804 Day

Zoom out: Area code celebratory city days have been cropping up across the country in the past decade, per online publication The List.

Milwaukee Day on 414 may well be the first, while Chicago's 312 Day seems to be the most well-known.

Worth nothing: 804 Day kicks off Richmond Music Week, and there will be local performances through next Sunday at dozens of venues around town.

If it rains, 804 Day moves to Saturday, same time, same place. Just pretend it's still the 4th.

Meanwhile: Tons of local businesses have already put together their planned 804 Day promotions, and self-proclaimed "small biz hype woman," @miss_elaine_neous⁣ on Insta, has a stellar roundup, including: