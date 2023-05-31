Richmond's first Shake Shack opens next week

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's finally almost here. The Richmond Shake Shack opens next Friday, June 9, at 11am.

Why it matters: It's the first Richmond location (and second in Virginia) for the beloved burger chain.

Details: The restaurant is at 5400 W. Broad St. in the newly renovated Willow Place Shopping Center, joining HomeGoods and a TBD grocery store.

Shake Shack will be open from 11am to 10pm daily and has a drive-thru.

The first wave of guests will get some sweet Shake Shack swag, a spokesperson tells Axios.

Plus: $1 of every sandwich sold on opening day will be donated to Kids Run RVA, a Sports Backers program that encourages kids' fitness.

Flashback: Shake Shack's Richmond location was first reported in February 2022 and Richmonders have been counting down to the opening since then.