Richmond's first Shake Shack opens next week
It's finally almost here. The Richmond Shake Shack opens next Friday, June 9, at 11am.
Why it matters: It's the first Richmond location (and second in Virginia) for the beloved burger chain.
Details: The restaurant is at 5400 W. Broad St. in the newly renovated Willow Place Shopping Center, joining HomeGoods and a TBD grocery store.
- Shake Shack will be open from 11am to 10pm daily and has a drive-thru.
- The first wave of guests will get some sweet Shake Shack swag, a spokesperson tells Axios.
Plus: $1 of every sandwich sold on opening day will be donated to Kids Run RVA, a Sports Backers program that encourages kids' fitness.
Flashback: Shake Shack's Richmond location was first reported in February 2022 and Richmonders have been counting down to the opening since then.
