Inside Richmond's first Hustler Hollywood

Karri here, freshly back from some light Valentine's Day shopping — and about to test the boundaries of Axios' expense policy — at Richmond's newest retail shop: Hustler Hollywood.

Love was in the air, on the walls and behind the counter.

Driving the news: Hustler Hollywood opened its first Richmond location last week in a former Pizza Hut in the Fan District.

Yes, the one across the street from the Children’s and Science museums.

What to expect: A brightly lit, well-organized store with friendly staff and a wide range of merchandise to tempt any kind of shopper. For real.

True to their word, there is no porn for sale, and the section for, um, all the stuff you’d expect only takes up one corner of the store.

Lingerie — some classy, sheer and understated, and some trashy, studded and possibly wound-inducing — takes up about half the space, along with boots with sharp heels.

In the rest, you'll find oils, lubes and body paint, plus one of the best phallic-themed, bachelorette-party wares sections in town.

You might be wondering if there’s any “Golden Girls”-themed merch, and the answer is yes, yes, there is. Plus an oil-painted mural of Hustler founder Larry Flynt.

Hustler Hollywood is now open daily at 2343 W. Broad St.