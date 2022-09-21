Hustler Hollywood “erotic boutique” to replace former Pizza Hut in Fan

The abandoned Pizza Hut on Broad Street finally found a new tenant: a sex shop chain called Hustler Hollywood.

Why it matters: It's located right across the street from the Children’s Museum of Virginia and the Science Museum, which has some residents questioning whether the storefront is an appropriate fit for a shop that describes itself as an "erotic boutique."

What they're saying: Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents the area, says that under city ordinances, the shop doesn't need any special approval to open, meaning the city's hands are tied.

The city's zoning code restricts the locations of porn shops and adult entertainment businesses, but Hustler Hollywood sidestepped those rules by limiting the inventory that would trigger those restrictions, she said.

Details: The business description the shop filed with the city says it won't sell porn and only 20% of its products would fall into an adult novelty area containing "anatomically correct massagers."