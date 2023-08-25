Richmond's first outdoor skating rink is now open

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The new mural at the Hotchkiss skating rink. Photo: Courtesy of Richmond Parks & Rec

A former basketball court at Hotchkiss Park in Northside is now home to the city's first outdoor roller rink.

What's happening: Richmond artist Taron Sparks, aka Silly Genius, created the space as a mural-based public art project intended to recognize "the historical & cultural importance of roller skating in Black & queer communities," he wrote in a statement.

The mural was funded through a mini-grant from Reclaiming The Monument via its Mellon Foundation grant and created in partnership with the city's parks department.

Why it matters: Roller skating has been experiencing a revival since the pandemic, but few public spaces have opened to meet the increasing demand.

Zoom in: The rink opened last week, but on Saturday there's a celebratory pop-up event — Backspin — from 7-10:30pm, featuring music by The Disco Cat and DJ Mike Kemetic, plus food by Nomad Deli.

Skate rentals will be available Saturday for $5, but all other times it's BYOSkates.

The park and rink are open daily, dawn until dusk.