Meet Henrietta and Mabel, the 2 chickens who ran afoul at the Richmond airport

Henrietta. Or Mabel. But probably Henrietta. Image: Courtesy of RIC Airport Operations officer Sean Owen

This is the story of Henrietta and Mabel, the two fowl that ran afoul of Richmond airport security last week and weekend and ultimately captured the hearts and minds of locals.

The latest: We now know, thanks to some stellar reporting from WRIC (with props to a photo contribution from a WRIC staffer's mom) that Henrietta (the bigger of the two) likely planned the adventure.

She's "the ringleader and little Mabel is the docile one," owner Pam Wilson told WRIC.

Why it matters: The tale of the two chickens that flew the coop and ended up in the airport parking deck is possibly Richmond's best story of 2023. Or at least from the past week.

Catch up quick: On Thursday, two loose hens were spotted in the Richmond airport parking deck.

Turns out the cluckers hitched a ride on the back of their owner's truck from the Rice area of Prince Edward County, roughly 70 miles from the airport.

Airport security wrangled one sometime Thursday evening, but the second (probably Henrietta) eluded capture until Saturday afternoon.