7 hours ago - History

Quiz: Chicago nicknames and name changes

headshot
Animated illustration of a Chicago Municipal Device with the three spokes rotating out and being replaced by a question mark, which lights up with sparkles in the shape of stars from the Chicago flag.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The esteemed Museum of Science and Industry is now called the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, thanks to a huge donation from investor and former Chicagoan Ken Griffin.

Yes, but: That doesn't mean Chicagoans have to call it that.

  • Based on recent history, we won't.

Today's Kaufmann Quiz is designed to test your street knowledge of name changes, nicknames, colloquialisms and good ol' Chicago slang.

  • And yes, we still call it Sears.

Play past quizzes:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more