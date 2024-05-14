The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry signage on the exterior of the museum will be unveiled Sunday. Photo: Courtesy of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Nearly five years after donating $125 million to the Museum of Science and Industry, Ken Griffin's name will be affixed to the South Side museum. Why it matters: The hedge fund founder and billionaire's gift was the largest in the museum's history. It is supporting a new exhibit housing the SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft, renovation of the Henry Crown Space Center and an exhibit exploring the human body.

Driving the news: Griffin donated the money in 2019, a few years before relocating his company Citadel, but the new exterior signage as the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry will be unveiled Sunday.

"As noted in 2019, when the donation was announced, renaming is a complex process that takes time," the museum said in a statement. "This timeline is consistent with our initial expectations."

Between the lines: Griffin left Chicago after complaining about crime and helping lead the successful campaign against Gov. JB Pritzker's plan to tax wealthy residents more.

He moved to Florida, where there is no income tax.

Catch up quick: When the museum announced the gift and rebranding in 2019, it was met with some sneers online, the Tribune reported, but others chimed in to remind naysayers that many of the city's iconic institutions carry the name of a wealthy benefactor, including The Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium.

Flashback: The Museum of Science and Industry opened in 1933 in a building from the 1893 Columbian Exposition. It was founded by Sears leader and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald.

What's next: There will be free admission Sunday. Tickets can be reserved online.