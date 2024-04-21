Kaufmann quiz: Chicago stunts
This week in Chicago history, investigative journalist Geraldo Rivera went live on television to open a long-sealed vault belonging to Al Capone.
State of play: What would Rivera find? Well, nothing. But we all watched the spectacular failure. And in honor of Geraldo's 1986 special, we're asking: How well do you know Chicago's famous stunts?
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more