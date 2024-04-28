Trivia: How well do you know legendary Chicago restaurants and bars?
I'm back with another quiz celebrating the local vibes, history and culture that make Chicago great.
Flashback: Thanks for guessing last week. Everyone got hung up on the "Fly Jock" question. Tom Joyner is Chicago royalty!
📍 For this week, let's play a little game of 6 degrees of separation:
- This week, Foxtrot abruptly shuttered all their stores.
- I always thought the Foxtrot logo was less fox, more coyote.
- Which reminds me of when that coyote took over a Quiznos.
- Quiznos? There used to be one in Ravenswood next to Simply Ray's.
- What ever happened to Simply Ray's?
- Today's quiz: Legendary restaurants and bars that aren't around anymore.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more