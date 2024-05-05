Share on email (opens in new window)

David Lee Roth of Van Halen in the WLUP studios in October 1980. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

I just finished reading Rick Kaempfer's spellbinding book, "The Loop Files: An oral history of the most outrageous radio station ever." The intrigue: It collects the voices of several Chicago icons of the air, telling stories about WLUP, The Loop, where Kaempfer was a producer.

It's Chicago's legendary rock station, which also helped create modern talk radio.

The latest: Kaempfer's book has been well received, becoming somewhat of a bible for industry insiders and radio royalty.

What he's saying: "I've been blown away by the response," Kaempfer tells Axios. "People are reacting emotionally. This radio station was such an important part of their youth."

What's next: Kaempfer has a book signing on May 11 at Pollyanna Brewing Co. in Roselle with special guest WGN TV's Jeff Hoover.

So today, we turn to the local airwaves for the Kaufmann quiz. It was inevitable, a quiz about Chicago radio. You think you can get a perfect score?

