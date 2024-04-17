Chicago Bulls locked in for play-in game

DeMar DeRozan against the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on April 1. Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls will host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in a postseason play-in game. Why it matters: The Bulls will have to defeat the Hawks and then beat the loser of Wednesday's 76ers/Heat game in order to make the playoffs.

State of play: It's hard to call a 39-43 season a success, but the Bulls bounced back from a dismal 5-14 start — all without starters Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams, who were sidelined most of the season with injuries. The Bulls finished ninth in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Yes, but: They were unable to improve from last year, essentially finishing this season in the same exact spot, fighting to get into the playoffs as a No. 8 seed.

This after Bulls management kept this same team in place during last offseason and didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.

Who to watch: Coby White and DeMar DeRozan. White has drastically stepped up his game from last season, putting him in the driver's seat to snag this year's Most Improved Player award. DeRozan is just DeRozan. If the game is close, the ball will be in his hands.

Also, Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are game-time decisions with injuries.

The intrigue: The Bulls get to host this game at the United Center. Anytime you can have a postseason game on your home court, you welcome the advantage.

But the Bulls had the worst home record in the NBA, finishing under .500 at the UC.

The bottom line: It's hard not to be excited for postseason basketball in Chicago, but Bulls fans were hoping for more than a play-in game.