Chicago Bulls' trade possibilities ahead of NBA deadline

DeMar DeRozan (left), Alex Caruso, and Zach LaVine before a game in Sacramento in 2022. Photo: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls' roster could look a lot different after the trade deadline on Thursday.

Why it matters: Halfway through the 2023-24 season, the Bulls are ninth in the Eastern Conference, not much better than where they were at the end of last season.

What's happening: Bulls superstar Zach LaVine is out for the year with a foot injury. He's sidelined with point guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played for two years due to a lingering knee injury.

Yes, but: The Bulls are currently playing well, and other star players are pushing to keep the team intact. They would be a play-in team if the season ended today.

If the Bulls blow up the team and build for the future, here are a few players who could draw interest before Thursday's deadline.

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine drives to the hoop against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 5 at the United Center. Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Before LaVine was sidelined for the season, rumors were circulating that the Bulls star would be dealt.

Yes, but: LaVine has a hefty contract, which means many contenders may pass on adding him midseason just to have him ride the bench until he heals.

Trade partner: Detroit could still pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade.

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan reacts during a recent game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Photo: David Jensen/Getty Images

DeRozan has been a crucial part of the Bulls' resurgence in recent years, but he hasn't been able to put the team on his back and make the playoffs since 2022.

The Bulls could ship the 34-year-old to a contender looking to add scoring down the stretch, especially because his contract is up at season's end.

The question is: What talent level would teams be willing to trade back for the aging veteran?

Trade partner: Miami Heat

Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso reacts during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Jan. 28 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Teams vying for an NBA title know they need to play defense, especially in crunch time. If there's one thing Caruso does best, it's defending shooters on the perimeter.

Caruso's contract could be moved, but like DeRozan, it's unclear what teams would give in return to pry the sparkplug away from the United Center.

Trade partners: Golden State has shown interest.

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond grabs an offensive rebound against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 5 at the United Center. Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The big man was once a rising star in this league, but now he rides the bench for the Bulls.

His name has been already rumored to be on the block, but trading him won't do much for a Bulls team that needs an overhaul.

Trade partner: Celtics or Sixers