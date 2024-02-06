Chicago Bulls' trade possibilities ahead of NBA deadline
The Chicago Bulls' roster could look a lot different after the trade deadline on Thursday.
Why it matters: Halfway through the 2023-24 season, the Bulls are ninth in the Eastern Conference, not much better than where they were at the end of last season.
What's happening: Bulls superstar Zach LaVine is out for the year with a foot injury. He's sidelined with point guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played for two years due to a lingering knee injury.
Yes, but: The Bulls are currently playing well, and other star players are pushing to keep the team intact. They would be a play-in team if the season ended today.
If the Bulls blow up the team and build for the future, here are a few players who could draw interest before Thursday's deadline.
Zach LaVine
Before LaVine was sidelined for the season, rumors were circulating that the Bulls star would be dealt.
Yes, but: LaVine has a hefty contract, which means many contenders may pass on adding him midseason just to have him ride the bench until he heals.
Trade partner: Detroit could still pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade.
DeMar DeRozan
DeRozan has been a crucial part of the Bulls' resurgence in recent years, but he hasn't been able to put the team on his back and make the playoffs since 2022.
The Bulls could ship the 34-year-old to a contender looking to add scoring down the stretch, especially because his contract is up at season's end.
- The question is: What talent level would teams be willing to trade back for the aging veteran?
Trade partner: Miami Heat
Alex Caruso
Teams vying for an NBA title know they need to play defense, especially in crunch time. If there's one thing Caruso does best, it's defending shooters on the perimeter.
- Caruso's contract could be moved, but like DeRozan, it's unclear what teams would give in return to pry the sparkplug away from the United Center.
Trade partners: Golden State has shown interest.
Andre Drummond
The big man was once a rising star in this league, but now he rides the bench for the Bulls.
- His name has been already rumored to be on the block, but trading him won't do much for a Bulls team that needs an overhaul.
Trade partner: Celtics or Sixers
