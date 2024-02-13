Chicago has seen many businesses shutter so far this year, as labor and other costs remain high and consumer habits change.

Why it matters: Many of these spots carry memories and meaning to our communities.

Here are some of the closings announced in January and February:

Architectural Artifacts: The famed antique store is closing after 37 years in the city. Antiques dealer and store owner Stuart Grannen is responsible for saving countless pieces of Chicago history. The antique emoporium will close in April and relocate to Texas.

Jade Court: The neighborhood gem in Hyde Park is leaving Feb. 29. Known as one of the best Chinese restaurants in the city, it has anchored the revitalized Harper Court off 53rd street since 2020.

Big Kids: The popular Logan Square restaurant shut down after three years.

Macy's famous candy department shut down in the basement of their flagship (and last remaining) store in Chicago. The store said they'll continue to sell Frango Mints, though.

Semicolon: The bookstore at Grand and Halsted closed, but only for six months. The owner says she's relocating to East Garfield Park.

Luella's Southern Kitchen in Lincoln Square: Heralded as one of the best spots in the city, chef Darnell Reed told Eater Chicago he's moving on once the lease is up in October. He's hoping to spend more time with family and focus on a new brunch concept.

Same goes for Archie's Cafe in Rogers Park. Loyola Chicago bought the building and the neighborhood favorite will close this summer.

Cafe Selmarie: The Lincoln Square cafe announced it was closing in December, but it's pushed back the closing date until the end of February.

Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Other restaurants: Etta, El Hefe and Marchesa in River North; The Pritzker Military Museum in the Loop; Big & Little's on Belmont; Bluebird in Portage Park; Provisions Uptown; Mango Pickle in Edgewater; Siam Rice in the South Loop; Broken English in Lincoln Park; and Passion House in Logan Square.

