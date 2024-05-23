Share on email (opens in new window)

A mural on the wall inside the Lagunitas warehouse in Douglas Park. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The Lagunitas Brewing Company is closing its Chicago brewing operation. Why it matters: The 30-year-old California-based craft brewery expanded to Chicago in 2014, opening a taproom and warehouse for brewing and packaging in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

Zoom in: The company will keep a Chicago warehouse, but 86 employees will be either relocated, work remotely or terminated.

"We are committed to managing this transition thoughtfully, smoothly and with deep respect for our valued Chicago Lagunitas employees," Lagunitas spokesperson Sam Kennedy said in a statement.

Zoom out: Lagunitas says the decision was made because of "changing tides in the craft beverage industry."

2023 saw big revenue drops for craft beer across the country as alcohol consumption habits have shifted.

Context: Lagunitas was bought by Heineken in 2017.

What's next: The taproom will stay open through early August.