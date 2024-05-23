Lagunitas leaving Chicago, heading back to California
The Lagunitas Brewing Company is closing its Chicago brewing operation.
Why it matters: The 30-year-old California-based craft brewery expanded to Chicago in 2014, opening a taproom and warehouse for brewing and packaging in the Douglas Park neighborhood.
Zoom in: The company will keep a Chicago warehouse, but 86 employees will be either relocated, work remotely or terminated.
- "We are committed to managing this transition thoughtfully, smoothly and with deep respect for our valued Chicago Lagunitas employees," Lagunitas spokesperson Sam Kennedy said in a statement.
Zoom out: Lagunitas says the decision was made because of "changing tides in the craft beverage industry."
Context: Lagunitas was bought by Heineken in 2017.
What's next: The taproom will stay open through early August.
