Photo of a huge mural of a dog's face

A mural on the wall inside the Lagunitas warehouse in Douglas Park. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The Lagunitas Brewing Company is closing its Chicago brewing operation.

Why it matters: The 30-year-old California-based craft brewery expanded to Chicago in 2014, opening a taproom and warehouse for brewing and packaging in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

Zoom in: The company will keep a Chicago warehouse, but 86 employees will be either relocated, work remotely or terminated.

  • "We are committed to managing this transition thoughtfully, smoothly and with deep respect for our valued Chicago Lagunitas employees," Lagunitas spokesperson Sam Kennedy said in a statement.

Zoom out: Lagunitas says the decision was made because of "changing tides in the craft beverage industry."

Context: Lagunitas was bought by Heineken in 2017.

What's next: The taproom will stay open through early August.

