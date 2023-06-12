Bite Club: Lagunitas TapRoom is back
Most restaurants and bars have either reopened or closed permanently since the pandemic lockdowns. In the case of the Lagunitas TapRoom, it just took a little longer than the others.
Yes, but: It reopened this spring, and it's better than ever.
Details: The taproom is located in the beer company's sprawling brewery in North Lawndale.
- The brewery offers tours and tastings, but the taproom gives you an indoor patio vibe with great food and drink.
Food: If you go, try the nachos smothered in various cheeses with jalapeños.
- Also, you can't go wrong with the soft pretzel featuring Lagunitas IPA beer cheese.
Must-try: Lagunitas is well known for its beer, but it's now getting into the sparkling water game, with a twist.
- It's created a non-alcoholic lime seltzer-like drink with hops, giving it a refreshing hybrid taste.
Pro tip: You can find the Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher in selected stores now.
The bottom line: It's great to have the Lagunitas TapRoom back in business. With or without the alcohol.
