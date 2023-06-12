Share on email (opens in new window)

Trippy hallways greet you at the Lagunitas Taproom in Lawndale. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Most restaurants and bars have either reopened or closed permanently since the pandemic lockdowns. In the case of the Lagunitas TapRoom, it just took a little longer than the others.

Yes, but: It reopened this spring, and it's better than ever.

Details: The taproom is located in the beer company's sprawling brewery in North Lawndale.

The brewery offers tours and tastings, but the taproom gives you an indoor patio vibe with great food and drink.

Food: If you go, try the nachos smothered in various cheeses with jalapeños.

Also, you can't go wrong with the soft pretzel featuring Lagunitas IPA beer cheese.

Nachos, pretzels and beer. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Must-try: Lagunitas is well known for its beer, but it's now getting into the sparkling water game, with a twist.

It's created a non-alcoholic lime seltzer-like drink with hops, giving it a refreshing hybrid taste.

Pro tip: You can find the Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher in selected stores now.

The bottom line: It's great to have the Lagunitas TapRoom back in business. With or without the alcohol.