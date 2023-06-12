13 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Lagunitas TapRoom is back

Justin Kaufmann
Video of a man standing in a hallway with flashing lights.
Trippy hallways greet you at the Lagunitas Taproom in Lawndale. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Most restaurants and bars have either reopened or closed permanently since the pandemic lockdowns. In the case of the Lagunitas TapRoom, it just took a little longer than the others.

Yes, but: It reopened this spring, and it's better than ever.

Details: The taproom is located in the beer company's sprawling brewery in North Lawndale.

  • The brewery offers tours and tastings, but the taproom gives you an indoor patio vibe with great food and drink.

Food: If you go, try the nachos smothered in various cheeses with jalapeños.

  • Also, you can't go wrong with the soft pretzel featuring Lagunitas IPA beer cheese.
Photo of a beer, pretzel and nachos on a table.
Nachos, pretzels and beer. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Must-try: Lagunitas is well known for its beer, but it's now getting into the sparkling water game, with a twist.

  • It's created a non-alcoholic lime seltzer-like drink with hops, giving it a refreshing hybrid taste.

Pro tip: You can find the Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher in selected stores now.

The bottom line: It's great to have the Lagunitas TapRoom back in business. With or without the alcohol.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more