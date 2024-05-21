New Chicago restaurants are blooming this spring, including more Fulton Market French fare, a long-awaited Logan Square cocktail bar, a Turkish baked potato spot in Lincoln Park, and popular fast-casual chains finally landing here.
The newbies:
Bar La Rue opened last month next to La Serre in Fulton Market with a street-side flower-strewn pergola bar and French menu inspired by American comfort food.
Dig in: The "Royale with Cheese" smashburger ($17), a caviar-topped lobster roll ($54), and French fondue service with crispy potatoes, crudité, and charcuterie ($14).
Omakase Shojiopened in West Town last month under executive chef Shoji Takashi serving multi-course omakase menus of meticulously prepared culinary gems.
Dig in: Shoji's typical 17- to 25-course omakase service lasts about two hours and costs $225.
Common Decency:This '80s-themed bar in Logan Square (in the former Lost Lake space) touts elevated bar food with generous staff benefits baked into menu prices.
Dig in: Grilled hanger steak ($29), cacio e pepe dumplings ($23), a mushroom French dip sandwich ($18), and roasted oysters with pork belly and bread crumbs ($18), and it's all gluten-free.
Doner 97: This Turkish-German spot opened in Lincoln Park last month offering a twist on your typical rotating meat restaurant.
Dig in: Find carefully crafted doner sandwiches ($14) and bowls ($17), but also kumpir baked potatoes ($9) topped with butter, cheese, sour cream, pickled cabbage, eggs, and garlic sauce.
Goose Island's Salt Shed Pub opened last month serving a rotating selection of craft beers and tasty pub food on a river patio that recalls the departed Metropolis Brewery — maybe because they bought their old tables.
Cava Wicker Park: This hot national chain recalls Röti and IDOF, with its assembly line Mediterranean bowls and wraps, but with extra buzz and longer lines.
Dig in: We dug the spicy greens bowl ($12.05) and the jalapeño-spiked whipped crazy feta ($4.10).
Tacombi: Like Cava, this national taco chain also recently landed in Wicker Park after conquering the Eastern Seaboard.
Dig in: Expect tacos ($5-$7) filled with birria, carne asada, and chicken but also combos of shrimp & cheese and black bean & sweet potato washed down by cocktails, beer, wine, and aguas frescas.
NYC Halal Eats: This New York outfit opened a Devon outpost to fanfare last month with free meat platter giveaways.
Dig in: Halal fast food including gyros, burgers, fried chicken, Philly-style sandwiches, and rice platters with grilled meat, veggies, and sauces ($11-$16).
Runaway Cow: Bridgeport's first vegan soft-serve ice cream shop serves cones, shakes, malts, sundaes, and more, per Block Club.
Coming up
River North's Hub 51: This Lettuce Entertain You restaurant will close on June 8 after launching in 2008 as the first venture driven by co-founder Rich Melman's sons Jerrod and RJ.
What's next: Lettuce officials say a cocktail bar called The Dip Inn with drinks curated by Three Dots and a Dash beverage director Kevin Beary will open in part of the space later this year.
Plus, next year celebrated HaiSous chef Thai Dang will add to the building a Southeast Asian restaurant called Crying Tiger.
Side dish: We're also looking forward to the reopening of Filipino Namit Cafe on Bryn Mawr in North Park and the launch of North Carolina-style smokehouse and oyster bar The Briny Swine in Lincoln Park on Clark.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say Shoji's 17- to 25-course omakase service costs $225 (not $185).