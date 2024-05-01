When Goose Island's new pub opens Friday next to the Salt Shed, it'll become an obvious choice for concertgoers and non-concertgoers alike.
Why it matters: The pub's innovative chow, excellent beer selection and stunning riverside patio are alone worth a trip to the Elston Avenue spot.
Dig in: We tried the juicy smashburger ($18) with a Bourbon County Stout milkshake ($5-$8), a rich smoked trout melt ($18.50) and a fried chicken sandwich with gochujang and kimchi slaw ($17.50).
Next time, we want the burnt carrot sandwich ($16), spicy cabbage salad with coconut dressing ($16) and the Green City Market Pop Tarts filled with strawberries and basil ($9).
On tap: Visitors will find six permanent Goose Island beers, including 312, Kick Back, Hazy Beer Hug IPA and the latest Bourbon County Stout, as well as seven rotating fruited ales, Belgian pale ales, a kölsch and more.
Pro tip: Goose Island staffers tell Axios that you can hear outdoor Salt Shed concerts from their patio seating.
Our dream would be to score one of these patio couches Saturday night during the Belle and Sebastian show —which we forgot to buy tickets for.