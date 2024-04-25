5 things to know about the new Wicker Park Cava
I've been hungry for Cava's Chicago debut ever since I tried the Mediterranean chain in D.C. last winter.
Why it matters: The restaurant, already in 25 states, opens in Wicker Park tomorrow morning at Milwaukee and Honore.
How it works: Kind of like Chipotle. Diners can build bowls from a selection of greens, lentils, falafel, chicken, hummus, tzatziki and other sauces, or get a chef-curated combo.
The verdict: On a preview visit, my chef-curated "spicy greens" bowl ($12.05) was just as delish as I remembered from D.C., at prices comparable to IDOF and Rōti.
Five more things that caught my eye:
- Real bowls and silverware that reduce waste and make lunch feel special.
- House-brewed drinks ($3.50), including unsweetened black and jasmine tea you can mix with seasonal juices.
- Crisp pita chips ($2.75) with delicious whipped feta and jalapeños called crazy feta ($4.10).
- Cava's "community days" to raise money for local nonprofits including Dion's Dream.
- A cool Chicago mural in the sunny dining room created by local artist Alyssa Low.
What's next: Expect long lines for weeks but calmer times when Cava opens a location in Vernon Hills this summer.
