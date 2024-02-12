Architectural Artifacts is closing in Chicago this spring

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Famed Chicago antique store Architectural Artifacts is closing after 37 years in the city.

Why it matters: As a premiere dealer of architectural antiques, owner Stuart Grannen is responsible for saving countless pieces of Chicago history.

What's happening: Grannen announced on Monday that he's shuttering the antique emporium in April and relocating to Texas.

What they're saying: "I have grown the business and grown personally in many ways," Grannen said in a statement. "Some needed, some fun, some painful, but always with the idea to move forward. Thank you from my heart to all of our customers, vendors, friends and fans."

Context: Grannen is a "treasurologist" who travels the world looking for rare pieces to showcase in his store or sell to collectors.

Grannen says he's sold over 100,000 items, including a Louis Sullivan designed elevator from the Chicago Stock Exchange.

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Flashback: For many years, Grannen sold antiques and artifacts from an old showroom in Ravenswood.

In 2022, Grannen moved south to take over the Immaculate Conception St. Joseph School, across from Seward Park on N. Orleans Street.

His stores have served not only as a historical archive, but also as a community center over the years.

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

What's next: Grannen is relocating to Round Top, Texas, which is a hot spot for antiques in America.