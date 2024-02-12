Architectural Artifacts is closing in Chicago this spring
Famed Chicago antique store Architectural Artifacts is closing after 37 years in the city.
Why it matters: As a premiere dealer of architectural antiques, owner Stuart Grannen is responsible for saving countless pieces of Chicago history.
What's happening: Grannen announced on Monday that he's shuttering the antique emporium in April and relocating to Texas.
What they're saying: "I have grown the business and grown personally in many ways," Grannen said in a statement. "Some needed, some fun, some painful, but always with the idea to move forward. Thank you from my heart to all of our customers, vendors, friends and fans."
Context: Grannen is a "treasurologist" who travels the world looking for rare pieces to showcase in his store or sell to collectors.
- Grannen says he's sold over 100,000 items, including a Louis Sullivan designed elevator from the Chicago Stock Exchange.
Flashback: For many years, Grannen sold antiques and artifacts from an old showroom in Ravenswood.
- In 2022, Grannen moved south to take over the Immaculate Conception St. Joseph School, across from Seward Park on N. Orleans Street.
- His stores have served not only as a historical archive, but also as a community center over the years.
What's next: Grannen is relocating to Round Top, Texas, which is a hot spot for antiques in America.
- He will close up shop in Chicago on April 15.
