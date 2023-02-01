Every month, we'll be looking back on businesses that have recently closed up shop.

From local restaurants to Michigan Avenue retailers, here are five places we lost last month:

Bed Bath & Beyond: Yesterday, the company announced it's closing more stores around the country. In our area, that includes the stores in Wilmette and Crystal Lake, and the Buy Buy Baby store on Kingsbury Street.

Old Navy: The flagship Old Navy closed its doors at Randolph and State in the Loop. This famous retail space once housed the massive Borders Bookstore.

Banana Republic: The 39,000-square-foot space on Michigan Avenue closed, joining sister company The Gap in leaving the Mag Mile.

Gillman Ace Hardware: The Logan Square hardware store is closing after almost 80 years in business. They announced last month, but will close after the liquidation sale.

Rock Bottom Brewery: It was one of the first breweries to set up downtown over 20 years ago.

📫 Any we missed? Email us with more January closings and we'll add them to the list.