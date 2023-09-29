Signature Room closing marks end of an era in Chicago

The Signature Room on the 95th floor of 875 N. Michigan Ave., better known as the John Hancock Center, is permanently closing after more than 30 years, its owners wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Why it matters: The restaurant and lounge were a tourist destination and an ideal venue for marking milestones and big moments in the city.

What they're saying: Its abrupt closing is partially due to "severe economic hardship" and challenges after COVID pandemic shutdowns, the owners wrote.

"These factors, beyond our control, have left us with no choice but to close our doors."

