2 hours ago - News

Signature Room closing marks end of an era in Chicago

Carrie Shepherd
View from John Hancock building at night

Signature Room's epic views. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/GettyImages

The Signature Room on the 95th floor of 875 N. Michigan Ave., better known as the John Hancock Center, is permanently closing after more than 30 years, its owners wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Why it matters: The restaurant and lounge were a tourist destination and an ideal venue for marking milestones and big moments in the city.

What they're saying: Its abrupt closing is partially due to "severe economic hardship" and challenges after COVID pandemic shutdowns, the owners wrote.

  • "These factors, beyond our control, have left us with no choice but to close our doors."

What are your favorite memories or milestones celebrated at the Signature Room? Share them below:

