Bite Club: Smoque Steak debuts new smoked ribeye
Chicagoans have savored delectable smoked brisket, chicken and pork from Smoque BBQ in Old Irving for more than 16 years now.
- But starting Thursday, the Smoque team is introducing a brand new concept to Chicago and the world: smoked steak at the new Smoque Steak in Avondale.
The bite: We recently tried a preview of the smoked ribeye ($53), which was lightly smoked using oak, seared in a cast iron pan and basted with the house garlic butter.
The verdict: Juicy and beefy with a pleasing, but not overpowering, smokiness. Wow! Why hadn't anyone thought of smoking steak before?
The place: Don't expect chandeliers and leather booths. Smoque Steak eschews the usual steakhouse look for a more casual dining room with high warehouse ceilings and bare floors.
Other bites: Entrees include bistro steak ($19), smoked salmon ($27), chicken ($22) and even a cauliflower steak ($20).
- Monica couldn't stop eating the gooey brie fondue ($15).
- Justin couldn't get enough of the bisque and biscuits ($13).
Plus: A Smoque Steak market in the front of the building sells cooking equipment, heat-and-eat sides and a butcher counter that allows you to recreate these meals at home.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.