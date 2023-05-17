Bite Club: Smoque Steak debuts new smoked ribeye

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Chicagoans have savored delectable smoked brisket, chicken and pork from Smoque BBQ in Old Irving for more than 16 years now.

But starting Thursday, the Smoque team is introducing a brand new concept to Chicago and the world: smoked steak at the new Smoque Steak in Avondale.

The bite: We recently tried a preview of the smoked ribeye ($53), which was lightly smoked using oak, seared in a cast iron pan and basted with the house garlic butter.

The verdict: Juicy and beefy with a pleasing, but not overpowering, smokiness. Wow! Why hadn't anyone thought of smoking steak before?

The place: Don't expect chandeliers and leather booths. Smoque Steak eschews the usual steakhouse look for a more casual dining room with high warehouse ceilings and bare floors.

Brie fondue at Smoque Steak. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Other bites: Entrees include bistro steak ($19), smoked salmon ($27), chicken ($22) and even a cauliflower steak ($20).

Monica couldn't stop eating the gooey brie fondue ($15).

Justin couldn't get enough of the bisque and biscuits ($13).

Plus: A Smoque Steak market in the front of the building sells cooking equipment, heat-and-eat sides and a butcher counter that allows you to recreate these meals at home.