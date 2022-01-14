Smoque celebrates 15 years with prime rib sandwich
When Smoque BBQ opened its doors on a quiet corner of Old Irving 15 years ago, it forever changed and blessed the Northwest Side.
Why it matters: Tomorrow, for one day only, Smoque is celebrating its anniversary with a limited edition smoked prime rib sandwich for $15.
- At a place famous for smoked brisket, this cut offers a strange but delicious surprise.
The details: Each sandwich features meltingly tender slices of rare prime rib, topped with roasted shallots, a red wine reduction and tangy horseradish cream nestled in a freshly toasted Italian roll.
What they're saying: "We wanted to do something special for our customers who have helped us get to 15 years … something befitting of a milestone, but still felt right for a BBQ joint," Smoque co-owner Barry Sorkin tells Axios.
Details: Smoque will make just 100 sandwiches at lunch and 150 at dinner.
- Orders are limited to two per person.
- You can only order in person or on the phone starting at 11am.
Hot tip: If they run out of prime rib, order the brisket. You can't lose.
