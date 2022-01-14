Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

When Smoque BBQ opened its doors on a quiet corner of Old Irving 15 years ago, it forever changed and blessed the Northwest Side.

Why it matters: Tomorrow, for one day only, Smoque is celebrating its anniversary with a limited edition smoked prime rib sandwich for $15.

At a place famous for smoked brisket, this cut offers a strange but delicious surprise.

The details: Each sandwich features meltingly tender slices of rare prime rib, topped with roasted shallots, a red wine reduction and tangy horseradish cream nestled in a freshly toasted Italian roll.

What they're saying: "We wanted to do something special for our customers who have helped us get to 15 years … something befitting of a milestone, but still felt right for a BBQ joint," Smoque co-owner Barry Sorkin tells Axios.

Details: Smoque will make just 100 sandwiches at lunch and 150 at dinner.

Orders are limited to two per person.

You can only order in person or on the phone starting at 11am.

Hot tip: If they run out of prime rib, order the brisket. You can't lose.