Larry Snelling named Chicago's new police superintendent

Mayor Brandon Johnson has selected Larry Snelling as the new superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.

Why it matters: As the city faces high levels of crime, Snelling takes over a department with low morale and federal mandates for reform.

Zoom in: Snelling, who's been part of the force since 1992, was most recently CPD's chief of counterterrorism.

During his tenure, Snelling "redesigned the department's current force training model around national best practices and constitutional policing," according to the department.

He's also been a deputy chief in Area 2 covering the far South Side, and commander in the Englewood district, where he started his career as a patrol officer.

What they're saying: "I stand ready to lead and uphold Mayor Johnson's 'three Cs' of competence, compassion and collaboration, and keep that vision at the forefront in addressing safety on every street, every block and in every neighborhood," Snelling said in a news release on Sunday.

The big picture: Homicides are down from this time last year, according to the city.

Yes, but: Crimes including aggravated battery and robbery are on the rise.

Flashback: Snelling was one of three finalists recommended by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

He takes over for interim superintendent Fred Waller, who came out of retirement to fill the vacancy left by David Brown in March.

What we're watching: Snelling will be in charge of making sure there's improved compliance with a federal consent decree, which was put in place to reform the CPD after the Department of Justice outlined its history of "racially discriminatory conduct" and use of excessive force.

What's ahead: The full City Council will need to approve Snelling's appointment.