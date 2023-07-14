Members of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA) on Thursday submitted their top three candidates for the new Chicago Police Department superintendent to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Why it matters: Chicago's next top cop will face one of the toughest jobs in the nation, battling persistent crime while addressing union disputes, police reform and consent decree deadlines.

And that's all while serving a mayor who didn't receive the police union's backing during his campaign.

Backstory: For the first time ever, the three finalists were selected by an elected body — the seven-person CCPSA — chosen from members of the new Police District Councils.

Previously, the Chicago Police Board recommended three candidates that the mayor could select or reject.

Details: The candidates include CPD veterans and one outsider.

Larry Snelling has been part of the CPD for over 30 years and is currently the chief of the department's bureau of counterterrorism. Before that, he was deputy chief of Area 2, which covers most of the Far South Side. He also used to be a commander in the Englewood District, where he grew up.

Not only does Snelling teach recruits about the department's use of force policy, he's credited with designing the new policy in accordance with the consent decree.

Angel Novalez is the chief for the department's office of constitutional policing and reform. He took over this post during the 2020 unrest after the police killing of George Floyd. Before that, Novalez was involved in improving community policing.

Novalez grew up on the Near West Side and was shot in the line of duty earlier in his career.

Shon Barnes is technically the outsider as he currently runs the Madison, Wisconsin police department and held similar jobs in North Carolina.

Yes, but: He worked in Chicago for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), investigating police misconduct.

What's next: Johnson has 30 days to choose from among the candidates or reject them all and ask the CCPSA to start again.