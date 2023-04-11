President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore accept their nominations at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, 1996. Photo: Jose More/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention next summer.

Why it matters: The decision, announced Tuesday, gives big political clout to Illinois Democrats, including Gov. JB Pritzker.

Plus, 50,000 attendees are expected to come through Chicago, bringing economic benefits for hotels, restaurants and shops.

Context: It will be the 26th time the city has hosted a political convention, the most in the country.

The first ever U.S. political convention was held in Chicago in 1860. The last one we held was in 1996 — when the party renominated Bill Clinton for president and Al Gore for VP.

Notably, Chicago hosted one of the tumultuous 1968 convention that had "the whole world watching."

The big picture: Chicago beat out New York and Atlanta. Atlanta's recent violent protests over a new police training facility and ongoing labor issues didn't sit well with the party's union supporters.

Zoom in: The 2024 convention will formally be held at the United Center and at McCormick Place. Informally, state delegations will throw parties at Chicago restaurants and bars.

What they're saying: Illinois Democrats, led by Pritzker, pitched President Joe Biden and the party to bring the convention here, pointing to our proximity to battleground states and the so-called "blue wall."

In a letter to Biden this year, Pritzker wrote, "When the future of the country hangs in the balance, we cannot afford to overlook the Midwest.”

Between the lines: Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said he met with Pritzker on this issue and pitched it to Biden in a recent post-election phone call.

The victory goes to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The outgoing mayor was front and center with the delegation during the yearslong pitch process. The convention will join the NASCAR street race and the city casino as projects shepherded by Lightfoot, but all will be completed after her term ends.

"I'm proud that we got it done for the people of Chicago," Lightfoot said in a statement.

What's next: The convention is planned for Aug. 19-22, 2024. The Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee.

Monica's thought bubble: In 1996, I had such a fun time doing "The Macarena" on the floor of the United Center with Al Gore leading the way. I wonder what the hot dance will be in 2024. Maybe JB Pritzker will lead us in a little "Cha-Cha Slide."

Justin's thought bubble: I'll never forget covering the 1996 convention. Mostly for when the late Dick Kay pushed me out of his live shot, but also for broadcasting live with such a handsome public radio crew!

This is how public radio people dressed in 1996. Top to bottom: Steve Waranauskas, Justin Kaufmann, Johanna Zorn and John Dempsey. Photo courtesy of John Dempsey

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the Democratic National Committee announcement about Chicago hosting the 2024 convention was made Tuesday, not Monday.