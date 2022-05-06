It's official: Mayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen the Bally's River West site for Chicago's long-awaited casino.

Why it matters: The city's first casino will generate revenue to offset the costs of fire and police pensions.

What they're saying: "We are confident that Bally's Tribune Publishing Center development will shore up the city's pension funds, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and lead to a bright financial future for our city," Lightfoot said in a press release.

Yes, but: Many River North and West Town residents oppose the location, mostly because of traffic concerns. Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) already said he didn't want it in his ward.

Yesterday, though, he flipped, saying it would be "irresponsible" to not support the casino because without it, taxes would need to be raised.

The other side: "The game is not over yet," River North Residents Association president Brian Israel told the Tribune. "Chicago is a great American city. We think it can do better than this."

The intrigue: City Council will have to approve the location, and this council has not been the rubber stamp for mayoral projects it was in the past.

For instance, the recent gas/transportation card giveaway barely passed, with a 26–23 vote.

Details: Bally's proposal beat out two other finalists'. If approved, it will be built on the site of the Tribune Publishing plant along the north branch of the Chicago River.

The entire project is expected to cost $1.74 billion and create 3,000 permanent jobs and 3,000 annual construction jobs.

It will have an outdoor music venue and a 500-room hotel.

What's next: City Council will take up the casino vote soon.