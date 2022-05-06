Lightfoot rolls the dice on Bally's
It's official: Mayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen the Bally's River West site for Chicago's long-awaited casino.
Why it matters: The city's first casino will generate revenue to offset the costs of fire and police pensions.
What they're saying: "We are confident that Bally's Tribune Publishing Center development will shore up the city's pension funds, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and lead to a bright financial future for our city," Lightfoot said in a press release.
Yes, but: Many River North and West Town residents oppose the location, mostly because of traffic concerns. Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) already said he didn't want it in his ward.
- Yesterday, though, he flipped, saying it would be "irresponsible" to not support the casino because without it, taxes would need to be raised.
The other side: "The game is not over yet," River North Residents Association president Brian Israel told the Tribune. "Chicago is a great American city. We think it can do better than this."
The intrigue: City Council will have to approve the location, and this council has not been the rubber stamp for mayoral projects it was in the past.
- For instance, the recent gas/transportation card giveaway barely passed, with a 26–23 vote.
Details: Bally's proposal beat out two other finalists'. If approved, it will be built on the site of the Tribune Publishing plant along the north branch of the Chicago River.
- The entire project is expected to cost $1.74 billion and create 3,000 permanent jobs and 3,000 annual construction jobs.
- It will have an outdoor music venue and a 500-room hotel.
What's next: City Council will take up the casino vote soon.
- If approved, Bally's plans to build a temporary casino in 2023, with the completed project expected in late 2025.
