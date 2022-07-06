1 hour ago - COVID

Contagious subvariants dominate COVID-19 rates

Monica Eng
Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants now make up more than 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the Region 5 area that includes Chicago.

  • The rate is calculated by running thousands of samples through genomic sequencing.

Why it matters: The subvariants appear to be able to reinfect vaccinated people and even those who've recovered from recent Omicron infections.

  • They have also driven infection surges in South Africa and are gaining prevalence in Europe.

By the numbers: The Great Lakes states making up Region 5 are reporting an average of around 77,000 cases a week, but those figures don't count home tests.

What's next: An FDA committee is considering a vaccine strategy to protect against the subvariants, but the timetable is unclear.

