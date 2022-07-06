Contagious subvariants dominate COVID-19 rates

Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants now make up more than 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the Region 5 area that includes Chicago.

The rate is calculated by running thousands of samples through genomic sequencing.

Why it matters: The subvariants appear to be able to reinfect vaccinated people and even those who've recovered from recent Omicron infections.

They have also driven infection surges in South Africa and are gaining prevalence in Europe.

By the numbers: The Great Lakes states making up Region 5 are reporting an average of around 77,000 cases a week, but those figures don't count home tests.

What's next: An FDA committee is considering a vaccine strategy to protect against the subvariants, but the timetable is unclear.