Yes, we know that Pi Day was technically last week, but today is the start of the Sweet 16, so it's still a great time to fight over pie.

🥧 Here are our favorite slices around town:

Monica's pick: There are so many great pies around Chicago that this question is really unfair, but Paula Haney's thoughtful, gorgeously crusted and delicious pies at Hoosier Mama Pie Company just floor me.

I have a real soft spot (no pun intended) for their rich, silky banana cream pie. It's often the first one to sell out in my favorite cafés that carry Hoosier Mama stuff, so I must not be alone.

Justin had to try all the pies. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: Unlike Monica, I put extensive research into this food fight. The upside is that my family has finally taken interest in my work 😂.

While I do love the chocolate chess pie at Bang Bang!, the purple sweet potato pie (Lady Grey) at Spinning J, and the key lime strawberry basil pie from Justice of the Pies, I chose the peanut butter mousse pie from Spilt Milk in Oak Park.

The soft, peanut butter filling resembles a banana or chocolate cream, but with a delicious peanut butter taste.

Spilt Milk's tart apple cherry pie is also fantastic.

The peanut butter mousse pie from Spilt Milk in Oak Park. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

