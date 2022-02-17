Food Fight: Italian subs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's time for another Food Fight. Today, we square off with a Chicago staple — the sub.

Justin's pick: The Mr. G at JP Graziano's.

I'm a sub sandwich purist. It has to be on Italian bread with Italian meats. That's why my choice is the Mr. G sub at JP Graziano's ($12).

I could wow you with descriptive language, but I'll just let the ingredients speak for themselves: Hot sopressata, prosciutto di parma, volpi genoa salami, imported provolone, marinated artichokes, basil, lettuce, red wine vinegar and hot oil.

Runner up: Mr. Submarine. Not for the sandwiches, but more for the old Scottie Pippen commercial.

Monica's pick: In my memory, the best subs come from Plumper's on Bryn Mawr, or Hero's on Western, because they were across from my grade and high schools.

But if we must live in the moment, I choose the Dante sandwich ($14.75) at Tempesta Market on Grand.

It features a crusty Aja bakery baguette filled with musically named ingredients like soppressata, mortadella, finocchiona, coppa and porchetta, giardiniera, nduja aioli, lettuce and tomato.

It may not exactly match subs of my CPS youth, but it comes close.

The Dante from Tempesta Market. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🥪 So which would you go for? Let us know here.

