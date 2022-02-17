28 mins ago - Food and Drink

Food Fight: Italian subs

Monica Eng
sandwich
Grazianos! Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

It's time for another Food Fight. Today, we square off with a Chicago staple — the sub.

Justin's pick: The Mr. G at JP Graziano's.

  • I'm a sub sandwich purist. It has to be on Italian bread with Italian meats. That's why my choice is the Mr. G sub at JP Graziano's ($12).
  • I could wow you with descriptive language, but I'll just let the ingredients speak for themselves: Hot sopressata, prosciutto di parma, volpi genoa salami, imported provolone, marinated artichokes, basil, lettuce, red wine vinegar and hot oil.
  • Runner up: Mr. Submarine. Not for the sandwiches, but more for the old Scottie Pippen commercial.

Monica's pick: In my memory, the best subs come from Plumper's on Bryn Mawr, or Hero's on Western, because they were across from my grade and high schools.

  • But if we must live in the moment, I choose the Dante sandwich ($14.75) at Tempesta Market on Grand.
  • It features a crusty Aja bakery baguette filled with musically named ingredients like soppressata, mortadella, finocchiona, coppa and porchetta, giardiniera, nduja aioli, lettuce and tomato.
  • It may not exactly match subs of my CPS youth, but it comes close.
sandwich
The Dante from Tempesta Market. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🥪 So which would you go for? Let us know here.

📫 And email [email protected] with your favorite sub. We'll collect all of your choices and feature them next week!

