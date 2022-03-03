Food fight: fried fish

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After stuffing our faces with paczki, pancakes and king cake, it's time to turn to Lenten foods.

For many Catholics, that will mean meatless Fridays over the next 40 days.

So we figured it was a good time to dish about our favorite fried fish.

Monica's pick: BIG & little's does so many things well, but batter frying food items is a particular specialty.

Although I prefer fried cod, like the dreamy sandwiches from the old Deluxe in Champaign, I really dig the battered whitefish ($16) and chips cranked out by B&L.

They also serve it in a taco and a sandwich to delectable effect.

Fish sandwich and fish & chips from Don's Dock Seafood. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: Let's head out to the suburbs! I'm going with Don's Dock Seafood on Northwest Highway in Des Plaines.

Don's has been in business for 71 years. They offer up smoked delicacies like lobster rolls and fried walleye and perch.

But for me, it's all about the fried cod sandwich ($7.45). The cod comes on a flaky, buttery bun. Points for the lettuce, tomato and onion.

They also have fish chips (seen above) that are more bite-size nuggets, which I prefer over larger pieces that fall apart after one dip in the sauce.

And yes, I ate both.

📬 Email [email protected] with your picks and we'll share next week.